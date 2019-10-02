Expats arrested for transporting passengers from Muscat airport

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower arrested on Tuesday 20 expatriate workers for violating the provisions of the Labour Law.

They were illegally working in shisha restaurants and cafes while some of them were involved in transporting passengers in private cars from Muscat International Airport.

Unauthorized passenger transport by illegal taxis to Muscat International Airport will attract a fine of RO 200, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC).

Mwasalat is the licensed operator to pick up passengers from the airport.

Orange and white taxis and private vehicles are free to drop customers, but only Mwasalat is allowed to pick up the arriving passengers.