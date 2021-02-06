Expatriates using Oman as interim point to reach Saudi Arabia

With the ban on inbound travellers from 20 countries including some GCC countries to Saudi Arabia, a large number of expatriates are using Muscat as their interim point to reach the Kingdom.

Those who arrive in Oman on a visit need to complete the mandatory 14 days of quarantine in the country before they can proceed to Saudi Arabia.

Oman extended the closure of road borders till the end of February because of the mutant Covid-19 spread. However, people are welcomed on a visit by air within the strict Covid-19 protocols.

“A resident of Saudi Arabia can pass through the Sultanate after completing the necessary quarantine procedures. Although the Oman to Jeddah operations have not resumed, Oman Air and Salam Air are flying to other destinations in KSA,” says Reena Rahman, Chief Operating Officer, Alhind Travels and Tours GCC/Africa and an aviation expert.

Most of those transit passengers staying in quarantine in Oman have booked their tickets well in advance hence chances of travel offices in Muscat getting benefitted out of this are less. These people stay either with their friends or relatives or stay in budget hotels or quarantine centres which charge an average of RO 10 per day.

“There is a steady demand for full board quarantine facility especially when people started using Oman as a transit point to reach their destination. We are providing the best quarantine facility at the best affordable rates,” said Seeniya Biju CEO, Director-Medstar Quarantine Center.

However, the challenges are aplenty, says travel agents and passengers who use the facility. Mohammed Haneefa, an expatriate living in Saudi said that the main challenge of this transit is the cost of travel.

“A travel to Saudi via Oman would cost anything equivalent to at least RO500 including the tickets, visa, quarantine facility, PCR test, insurance and the like. Having said, it’s a great boon to those who want to get back to their work,” adds Haneefa.

Meanwhile, since Kuwait has stopped accepting residents from February 6, several expatriates living in Kuwait are awaiting their entry to the country while staying in Oman.

“We are supposed to travel to Kuwait where we worked before heading a vacation in India. We are awaiting any change in the rules there. However, Oman has granted 30 days of visa and that’s a great relief,” a group of expatriates living in quarantine in Muscat told the Observer.

