Expatriate numbers fall by 16.8%

Even as the expatriate population witnessed an across-the-board fall of 16.8 per cent in different occupational groups, clerical jobs witnessed the highest drop of over 32 per cent at the end of October this year.

According to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), there were only 1,259 expats working in the clerical category at the end of October, compared to

1,802 during the same period in 2019.

At the same time, a total of 277,728 expats, including their family members and dependents, left Oman during the 12-month period, registering a total fall of 17 per cent. Currently, there

are 1,435,070 foreigners residing in the country against 1,712,798 at the end of October 2019.

In the occupation groups, the second highest fall of 22.7 per cent was in various administrative posts like directors and managers during the period followed by various specialist positions in auxiliary engineering, scientific, technical and human resources varying from 17 to 20 per cent.

According to the statistical data issued by NCSI in November, the expat workers in the government sector witnessed a massive

fall of 22.2 per with their number reaching 42,895 in various jobs.

In the private sector, the number stands at 1,138,478 workers with a 17.4-per cent fall against 1,363,955 last year.

The data also shows that the number of family members of the expat workers reached 253,697 at the end of October this year, a drop of 13.8 per cent.

Among nationalities, Indians accounted for the largest community to leave Oman during the period. As many as 125,730 left the country during the 12-month period from October 2019 to October 2020.

According to the November data, there were 492,276 Indians living in Oman till the end of October.

Bangladeshis continue to be the largest foreign community in Oman with a total of 550,471 people against 630,681 at the end of October last year, although the number registered a fall of over 14 per cent during the period.

The number of Pakistanis fell by 14.3 per cent to reach 179,375 against 207,288 during the period.

While Egyptians dropped by 10.6 per cent, Filipinos, Sri Lankans and Nepalese registered a fall of 9.9 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 16.4 per cent, respectively.

SAMUEL KUTTY

@samkuttyvp