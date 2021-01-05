Expatriate exit scheme extended until March 31

Muscat: The employers of the expatriate workforce who wish to leave Oman permanently will be exempted from all fees and fines, said the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday. The deadline has been extended to March 31.

The extension is based on the directives of the Supreme Committee on Covid 19, said Salem bin Saeed al Badi, Director General of Labor.

He said that the number of non-Omani workforces who have registered to correct their conditions and leave the country permanently during the period between November 15 and December 31 is 57, 847, of which 12, 378 have left the country.

Al-Badi said that the ministry is working hard to regulate the labor market in the private sector and improve the relationship between the worker and the employer through visits to the private sector establishments to ensure the extent of their commitment to the provisions of the labor law and ministerial decisions implementing it.

He indicated that when the ministry grants the license to bring in any worker, whether male or female, the license does not specify a specific nationality for this worker, and the issue of approval of the worker’s person or his nationality comes under the purview of the Royal Oman Police (RO) as it is the competent authority to grant entry visas to the foreigner who is authorized to reside in the Sultanate.

He stated that the Ministry grants the license to bring the worker according to the real needs of the establishment by following the usual procedures for obtaining the license, explaining that in the case of entitlement, the employer is licensed for a new worker after conducting field visits and ensuring that the establishments are committed to the performance of the wages and rights of the workers they have and the suitability of the facilities provided for this labor.

With regard to domestic workers and the escape of the worker or worker, Salem bin Saeed Al-Badi, Director General of Labor Welfare at the Ministry of Labor, explained that according to Ministerial Decree 1/1/2011, the recruitment office through which the employer brought the worker should guarantee the refund of the amount paid in the case that the worker leaves work during the six months if she leaves the job after the guarantee period has passed.