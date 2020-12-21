Expat workforce falls by 16.3%

The number of expatriate workforce in the Sultanate declined by 16.3 per cent to 1.440 million by the end of November this year compared with 1.712 million at the end of 2019, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). This may be due to a grace period and exemption from fines the Ministry of Labour granted to expat workers who are willing to leave the country forever.

According to the latest data released by NCSI, the majority of expat workers are centred in basic and assistant engineering professions which account for 572,000 workers, service jobs (418,000), food and chemical industries (99,000), agriculture and livestock breeding (79,000).

Data shows that the private sector employs 1.145 million expats whilst the family sector and the public sector employ 252,000 and 42,000 expats, respectively.

Of the total expat workforce number, 2,371 are holders of PhD, 4,284 have master’s degree, 3,363 with higher diploma, 68,000 with bachelor’s degree, 41,000 with diploma, 190,000 with secondary school certification, 460,000 with pre-primary education, 160,000 with primary education while 28,473 are literate.

The majority of expat workforce in the Sultanate are Bangladeshi nationals with 552,000 followed by Indians (491,000) Pakistanis (181,000) and Filipinos (44,000).

Muscat Governorate is home to the majority of expat workforce with 604,000 followed by North Al Batinah with 203,000, Dhofar (164,000) and Al Dakhiliyah Governorate (95,000).

Shamsa al Riyamiyah