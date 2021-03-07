Expat workers’ permit fees hike to curb hidden trade

Muscat: The decision to increase feels of permit fees of expatriates will help regulate the labour market in the country by curbing the hidden trade also create job opportunities for Omanis in supervisory positions, the government said on Sunday.

The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis A’Shura discussed on Sunday the implications of the Ministry of Labor’s decision to increase the expatriate worker’s permits fees and their impact on small and medium enterprises, and the ministerial decision to change the requirements regarding small and medium enterprises.

Majlis A’Shura hosted Sheikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor for Labor, and Halima bint Rashid al Zarea, chair of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, to seek their opinions.

During the meeting, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor confirmed the decision to increase the fees for a foreign worker’s permit for specified categories and jobs, including leadership and supervisory positions, technical and specialized jobs.

He said that the decision is in the interest of the citizen as it gives him the opportunity to compete in leadership and supervisory positions in private institutions, and this is one of the recommendations of the Majlis A’Shura following its study on the Omanization of supervisory and leadership positions.

He added the decision will work to Omanize the number of technical and specialized jobs, such as engineering specialties. It will also provide facilities for small and medium enterprises, help regulate the labor market, and fight the hidden trade.

The Chair of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority said the facilities and incentives provided to small and medium enterprises would support these institutions and ensure their sustainability by creating a stimulating environment for enterprises and entrepreneurs.

She said that the decision to increase the fees for an expatriate worker’s permit has been studied to ensure that it does not pose a challenge to the owners of small and medium enterprises.

She also talked about the Entrepreneur Card that the authority grants to entrepreneurs who meet the conditions to obtain various facilities and give them priority in awarding tenders and purchases. During her discussion, she dealt with the reasons and justifications for the conditions pertaining to the age of the institution and its owner.