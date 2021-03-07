Expat workers’ permit fees hike to curb hidden trade

The decision to increase permit fees of expatriates will help regulate the labour market in the country by curbing the hidden trade also create job opportunities for Omanis in supervisory positions, the government said on Sunday.

The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis Ash’shura discussed on Sunday the implications of the Ministry of Labour’s decision to increase the expatriate worker’s permit fees and their impact on small and medium enterprises, and the ministerial decision to change the requirements regarding small and medium enterprises.

Majlis Ash’shura hosted Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, and Halima bint Rashid al Zarea, Chair of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, to seek their opinion.

During the meeting, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour confirmed the decision to increase the fees for a foreign worker’s permit for specified categories and jobs, including leadership and supervisory positions, technical and specialised jobs.

He said that the decision is in the interest of the citizens as it allows them to compete in leadership and supervisory positions in private institutions, and this is one of the recommendations of the Majlis Ash’shura following its study on the Omanisation of supervisory and leadership positions.

He added the decision will work to Omanise the number of technical and specialised jobs, such as engineering specialties. It will also provide facilities for small and medium enterprises, help regulate the labour market, and fight the hidden trade.

The Chair of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority said the facilities and incentives provided to small and medium enterprises would support these institutions and ensure their sustainability by creating a stimulating environment for enterprises and entrepreneurs.

She said that the decision to increase the fees for an expatriate worker’s permit has been studied to ensure that it does not pose a challenge to the owners of small and medium enterprises.

She also talked about the Entrepreneur Card that the authority grants to entrepreneurs who meet the conditions to obtain various facilities and give them priority in awarding tenders and purchases. During her discussion, she dealt with the reasons and justifications for the conditions pertaining to the age of the institution and its owner.