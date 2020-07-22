Expat population sees big decline in 2020

Muscat: The number of the expatriate population in Oman has seen a steady decline, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of the expatriate population declined from 1,662,113 in March 2020 to 1,645, 041 in April, 1,622,241 in May and 1,589, 883 in June.

There is a drop of 122, 915 in the expatriate population since the end of December 2019 of a drop of 55,158 in the past three months of April, May, and June.

The number of Bangladesh nationals dropped from 630,681 in December 2019 to 590,748 in June, Pakistanis from 207,288 to 192, 676, the Filipinos from 49,456 to 47,537 during the same period.

The number of Indian expatriates dropped from 617,730 in December 2019 to 567, 341 in June 2020. Around 50,389 Indian nationals have left during this period.

As per the Observer analysis, as of December 22, 2019 the total expatriate population was 1, 974,598, which dropped to 1,942,632 (as of January 2020), increased marginally to 1,944, 168 in February 2020), 1,941,369 (March 2020), 1,925,316 (April 2020) and 1,903,045 (May 2020) and 1,873,173 as of June 20, 200. As of July 22, 2020 the expatriate popution is 1,820,704 (40.10%) compared to 2,724,406 Omanis. While the the total population of Omanis is 4,545,110.

Muscat has the highest number of expatriate population at 683, 460, followed by Dhofar 178,959 and North Batinah 220, 863.

There are around 52, 462 expatriates working in the government, compared to 1,259, 814 in the private sector.