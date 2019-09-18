Expat kid critical

MUSCAT, SEPT 18 – Condition of the three-year-old lone survivor of the accident that killed her parents and her brother along with three citizens last Friday, remains critical, according to the family. The accident that happened near Haima claimed six lives, including an Omani citizen, his son and his colleague. Haniyya Sidhiqui, daughter of Dubai residents Gausulla Khan and wife Aysha Sidhiqui, is being treated in Khoula Hospital. Haniyya, her brother 8-month-old Hamza Khan and their parents were returning from Salalah when their car was involved in the accident. Suwaid bin Said al Shamsi, his son Said bin Suwaid al Shamsi and Mohammed bin Salem al Mamari were travelling back to Muscat from Salalah when the accident took place.

