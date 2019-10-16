Main 

Expat home in Ruwi raided for illegal catering

Oman Observer

Muscat: Several expatriate workers were arrested from an apartment in Ruwi as they were found to be cooking food in large quantities for commercial purposes.

According to the municipality, these workers operated without a license and violated food safety requirements.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4454 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Tender for RO 300m North-South Interconnect project likely before year-end

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Tender for RO 300m North-South Interconnect project likely before year-end

Fuel station, shopping complex planned at SQU complex

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fuel station, shopping complex planned at SQU complex

Verbeek reaction angers Oman fans, clarifies remarks later

Jaber Al Ajmi Comments Off on Verbeek reaction angers Oman fans, clarifies remarks later