Expat gets one month jail, deportation for abusing resident card

Muscat: A Court of First Instance has issued a judicial order against an expatriate who was arrested for throwing his resident card and using abusive language in a video clip.

He was given one imprisonment and expelled from the country for three years on charges of abusing information technology by disseminating any matter that may disturb the public order under Article (19) of the Law on Combating Economic Crimes.

The mobile used by the defendant was also confiscated.

The article also stipulates that any person who misuses the information network shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than one month and not exceeding three years and a fine of not less than RO1,000 and not more than RO3, 000.