Expat fee structure for new job licences issued

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has specified the fee structure for new licences to recruit expatriate manpower in various sectors.

While the overall fees were announced last week, the Ministry of Labour said that in case of necessity, temporary permits can be issued to recruit expatriate workers for the specified senior or top-level posts.

It will cost RO 336 for four months, RO 502 for six months and RO 752 for nine months.

Similarly, recruiting an expatriate for middle-level posts will cost RO 169 for four months, RO 252 for six months and RO 377 for nine months. At the same time, recruiting an expatriate for technical and specialised posts will cost RO 101 for four months, RO 151 six months and RO 226 for nine months.

The employer pays all the fees for the use of declared vacant licences, and in all cases the fee is not refundable. The full fee may be refunded pending the issuance of a licence for domestic workers, or in the event of the death of the owner.

The specialised professions include those in the IT sector such as computer engineers, programmers, technicians for medical devices, monitoring devices, maintenance of computers and programmed machines, security professionals for information systems.

The recruitment licence, renewal of a licence, and registration of the data for top and senior-level employee (with salaries RO 4,000 and above according to what is specified in the work contract, irrespective of the work he does) will cost RO 2,001, including RO 1 for the new licence.

The recruitment licence for expatriates with salaries between RO 2,500 and RO 3,999 will cost 1,001, while for those occupying technical and specialised posts, it will cost

RO 601.

A recruitment licence for an artisanal fisherman will cost RO 361, while for those occupying unspecified posts the fee will be RO 301.

Among others, the recruitment licence for domestic workers will be RO 141 for up to three workers, RO 241 for four workers and more, and RO 301 for farmers and camels’ breeders (up to three workers).

For changing the data or details of the worker, fees will be RO 5, and while transferring services of a worker to another sponsor will cost RO 5.

For small and medium enterprises, the fees of issuance and renewal of recruitment licences for non-Omani workforce will be RO 101 for up to 5 workers. It will cost RO 151 to recruit up to ten workers in an SME.

It will cost RO 1,001 to recruit a worker for some specified positions.