Expat dies as Oman reports third Covid-19 death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced the death of a 41-year-old expatriate in Oman due to Covid-19.

The third death related to Covid-19 reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier, was reported on Saturday, April 4.

 

