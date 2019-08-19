Main 

Expat defrauded of RO25,000, accused arrested

Muscat: Officials from Bausher police station arrested a defendant of Asian nationality after he defrauded another expatriate.

The accused had promised to get work contracts for the victim provided he paid an amount of RO25,000.

The contracts, however, offered to the victim turned out to be forged by the competent authorities.

In a separate case, the police arrested a person for stealing money and two mobile phones from a house in Muscat

The police also arrested an Asian expatriate for stealing a series of electrical cables from an under-construction house.

