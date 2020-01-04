Expat bags coveted award for short film

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – An Indian expatriate living in Sur has bagged the best director award instituted in memory of Satyajit Ray at the International Short Film Festival held in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala state, for his recent film Kanal Vazhiye (Through the Fire Path). M V Nishad (pictured), hailing from Chavakkad in Thrissur district, won the honour for this film that depicted the story of an undocumented expat labourer. In the film, scripted by Jithesh Payyoli, a line up of amateur and professional artistes including Omani and Filipina actors gives life to various characters. Kanal Vazhiye was the only entry from Oman at the festival that received films from as many as 70 countries. This film had earlier bagged many recognitions at different festivals including the ‘Malabar Sauhruda Vedi Award for the Best Film Social Commitment’.

Related