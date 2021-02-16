Expat arrested for violating institutional quarantine

Muscat: The Al-Dakhiliyah Governorate Police has arrested an expatriate for violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

He violated the institutional quarantine that was imposed on him, and legal measures were initiated in the cases.

The institutional quarantine for all incoming passengers mandated by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling Covid-19 will begin from February 15, said the Civil Aviation Authority.

The committee decided on seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all arrivals through land, sea, and airports on their own expenses as many did not comply with home quarantine and others violated the measures approved by the Supreme Committee. This resulted in a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the airlines must ensure that the passengers on their flights have confirmed hotel reservations for a period of at least seven nights.

Passengers arriving in Oman can book accommodation at any hotel in Oman, or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the competent authorities for institutional isolation.