Executive regulations issued in support of Competition Protection Law

Pursuant to the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law issued by the Royal Decree 67/2014, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), has issued the Ministerial Decision 18/2020 promulgating the executive regulations of the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law.

The Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law aims at regulating the freedom of practicing any economic activity, stabilising the principles of the market rules and freedom of pricing in such manner that the same shall not restrict the integral competition, prevent the same or be negatively affected thereby.

The Ministry emphasised that the dominance over the relevant market can take place in two cases, namely if the person’s share exceeds 35 per cent during a certain period of time, and the capability of a person to have an effective impact on the prices of products, or on the volume of supply of the products to the relevant market, along with the lack of competition during a certain period of time.

It noted that monopoly concentration can take place when any form of the control to be imposed by any person or group of people directly or indirectly over the quantity or the price for any goods or service in such manner that the freedom of the competition is restricted or the same was adversely affected, through determining the prices, imposing resale prices, implementing less than cost pricing, or implementing a predatory pricing method, or dividing the relevant market into quotas, preventing the supplying of an alternative products to the relevant market, the absence, limitation, or weakening of competition, and the existence of economic links between the concerned products that enables the monopolists to operate independently without competition.

Those carrying out any activities that may result in economic concentration as articulated in the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law shall submit a written request via a form prepared for this purpose, including the number of data, information and documents required to complete the request.

The Ministry shall review the application within a maximum period of 90 days, taking into account a number of factors, including the impact of the economic concentration on competition, the level of actual or potential competition in the market, the ease with which the arrival of new competitors to the relevant market, the obstacles that prevent the involve of new competitors in the market, the extent of the impact of the economic concentration on the prices of goods and services in the relevant market, innovation, creativity and technical efficiency in the market, and the potential contribution of the economic concentration in encouraging investment, exports, building national capabilities, and interest, the potential of providing new jobs, in-country value added, and the impact of economic concentration on consumer interests.

Staff granted the status of judicious officers have the right to enter the places of work of persons subject to inspection in order to review the records, documents of the establishments, their appendices, and the offices belonging to the persons subject to inspection, and to obtain copies thereof, to take necessary measures to collect information, investigate any person suspected of committing any violation of the provisions of the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law and its executive regulation. In addition to the penalties prescribed in the law, an administrative fine of RO 5,000 shall be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of executive regulation of the completion protection and monopoly law, while the fine will be doubled for repeat offences.

