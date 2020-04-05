Exclusive: ROP recommends masks, gloves for drivers

Muscat: Motorists in the Sultanate are recommended to wear masks and gloves while driving for essential needs.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, Major Mohammed al Hashami of Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the drivers should carry their identification (ID) and work cards all times.

Muttrah continues with shutdown along with some parts of Ruwi and Wadi Kabeer, drivers from other parts of the Muscat Governorate cannot approach this part of the city.

“We would like to thank the community for following the directions regarding Covid-19 restrictions. There is no movement in the Wilayat of Muttrah as the recovery process is going on,” Major Al Hashami explained.

“Drivers in other parts must have a clear explanation for their travel. People from other parts of Muscat cannot come towards Ruwi as of now, but there are limited categories of professionals who are permitted to drive to Ruwi due to their nature of work and the necessity. So an individual has to explain the reason. The movement control will depend on the authority concerned in that particular area,” Major Al Hashami said.

The latest concern for the authorities in Ruwi and Hamriya has been the people approaching the coffee shops and gathering to converse.

“We need to help each other by informing that it is not right to gather. While at coffee shops the points to remember are to maintain one-meter distance from each other, wear masks and gloves and pick up what you need and leave,” he said.

Maintaining social distance and staying at home is the best way to tackle the virus.

The Royal Oman Police has now introduced drones to announce and request the public to return home if they find people outdoors. “Drones have been introduced to safeguard the officers who work in the frontline and drones cover the distance as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the message from the Oman Vs Covid-19 emphasized on how the movement of individuals between governorates contributes to the transmission of infection.

The campaign explained how the movement can provide a greater chance for the spread of virus, contribute to the patient contacting other healthy individuals and this includes persons who may be infected with the virus before the symptoms occur.

“A large number of potential infections may occur among older people and patients with chronic diseases at the same time. It increases the pressure on the competent authorities to contain the virus.”

The campaign pointed out that control and checkpoints are there “For your safety and those around you.”

“It becomes a national duty to be committed, cooperate with the competent authorities and carry your required documents with you all the time,” it stated.