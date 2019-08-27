Exclusive residential units for students launched in Muscat

Seeing the demand that has risen for residential complexes from students of higher education BBH Group has recently started to develop Al Farahidi Complex project.

It provides university and college students with suitable housing units due to its privileged location on the Muscat highway near Sultan Qaboos University and a number of private university colleges in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and other areas in Muscat Governorate. It is only about three kilometers from Sultan Qaboos University and seven minutes away from it in addition to the integrated facilities and services that meet the needs of students.

Dr. Khalid bin Salim Al Matani, Chairman of BBH Group, while speaking about Al Farahidi Complex being developed in a vital area said, “Everyone is aware of the importance of having independent housing for university students in a modern style, which provides all the services and facilities they need in light of the growing numbers of students because of its positive impact in terms of academic achievement, where residents feel reassured and has psychological comfort, which is reflected in the achievement level.”

He added, “The idea of establishing the student complex was based on the increasing need of students and their parents, as the absence of such projects makes them confused about getting suitable places to live, and their stay in regular apartments between residential neighbourhoods may not make them feel at ease. There would be concerns on safety as well. In turn, they may be a concern for families living in those neighbourhoods. Therefore, the development of this complex will achieve a suitable environment for students because of the comfort, safety and all service facilities under one roof.”

Al-Farahidi complex, which is built on an area of 54,000 square meters, consists of 11 floors and includes 256 residential units offering 500 rooms, in addition to a commercial center consisting of three floors. It has all the facilities and services the student needs including restaurants, cafes, hobbies, library and all other services in addition to the integrated infrastructure of roads and parking can accommodate a thousand cars.

Al Mata’ani stressed that “In order for the resident student to enjoy complete comfort, buses will be provided to take students from the complex to the places of study, an additional service provided by the Al-Farahidi Complex. The units have been offered at competitive prices under the current situation and prices range from RO 26,000 and RO 23,000 depending on the area of each unit, as there are units consisting of two rooms and a hall and another consisting of a room and a hall along with the complimentary service aspects”.

BBH Real Estate Development Group has inaugurated the logistics city units in Rusayl Industrial Estate as the first integrated city of its kind in Muscat Governorate. It has all the facilities and services needed by investors and workers. It includes 24 warehouses on an area of 1000 meters for each warehouse ready for various uses and administrative offices serving business owners, meeting rooms in addition to housing units for workers and a commercial centre that meets the requirements of residents.

The Group continues to operate in the residential city in Al Irfan, which consists of several fully serviced towers, and Al-Muhallab towers project in Al Ansab area along the Muscat highway, which consists of three towers, two of which for residential units and one for offices.