Exciting wins for STS, Khalsa, OCT Maabela and MSE

MUSCAT: Dazzling bowling and batting performances by Nobish Ka (5 for 23) and Vignesh Gnanasekar 73) guided STS Tebodin to an exciting 23-run victory against Douglas OHI in a D Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 3 in Amerat.

STS did well to score 172 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant batting by Vignesh who received valuable support from Ajitkumar Krishna (23 not out) and Abaid Ullah (21). Visual Bhupendara and Abhishek Rai took three and two wickets respectively.

OHI were well on their way till the 13th over, scoring 106 for 2 before slumping to 122 for 7 in 16 overs. They never really recovered from the middle order collapse and were restricted to 149 for 8 in 20 overs due largely to a devastating spell by Nobish. Santosh Vishwakarma top-scored with 51 off 37.

Brief scores (D Division): STS Tebodin 172 for 6 in 20 overs (Vignesh Gnanasekar 73 – 8×4, 3×6, Ajitkumar Krishna 23 not out – 3×4, 1×6, Abaid Ullah 21 – 4×4; Visual Bhupendara 3-29, Abhishek Rai 2-10) beat Douglas OHI 149 for 8 in 20 overs (Santosh Vishwakarma 51 – 8×4, Imran Khan 22 – 1×4; Nobish Ka 5-23, Nadeem Ahmed 2-23) by 23 runs.

Umar stars in Khalsa win

In another D Division encounter, a strokeful half century by opener Umar paved the way for an 18-run Khalsa United win over Ideal International at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Khalsa posted a fighting 169 for 8 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by openers Umar (51) and Chirag Vijay (50) and then restricted Ideal to 151 with the help of tight bowling and fielding. Arvind Singh bagged two wickets. Tushar Verma (40) and Faizan Muhammed (34) were Ideal’s main scorers.

Brief scores (D Division): Khalsa United 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Umar 51 – 5×4, 3×6, Chirag Vijay 50 – 2×4, Irfan Mohammed 22 – 1×6; Syed Uzair Saman 2-24) beat Ideal International 151 for 6 in 20 overs (Tushar Verma 40 – 2×4, 1×6, Faizan Muhammed 34 – 6×4; Arvind Singh 2-35) by 18 runs.

Salim powers OCT Maabela

Salim al Balushi struck a splendid century as OCT Maabela trounced Al Rehwan by 58 runs in an E Division encounter at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Salim’s 100 off 66 balls led OCT Maabela to 174 for 7 in 20 overs. Mohammed Nihal bowled brilliantly to stop them from setting a much bigger target, taking 4 for 10.

Opener Nihal tried to stage a fight, scoring a solid 58 but did not receive any support from the rest of the batting line-up as Al Rehwan was dismissed for 116 in the 18th over. Qamar Naveed led the bowling honours, taking 3 for 23 while Shareef al Balushi and Faris al Balushi claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores (E Division): OCT Maabela 174 for 7 in 20 overs (Salim al Balushi 100 – 12×4; Mohammed Nihal 4-10) beat Al Rehwan 116 all out in 17.3 overs (Mohammed Nihal 58 – 7×4; Qamar Naveed 3-23, Shareef al Balushi 2-18, Faris al Balushi 2-20) by 58 runs.

MSE thrash OCT Al Hail B

Mustafa Sultan Enterprises (MSE) secured a comfortable 89-run victory against OCT Al Hail B in an F Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

MSE first scored a robust 174 for 7 and then bundled out OCT Al Hail B for a paltry 85 in the 18th over thanks to superb bowling by Unnikrishnan Vishnu (3 for 11), Hillary D’Souza (2 for 8) and Nagendra Yadav (2 for 9). Akhil Kunjumon (28), Karan Krishna (27) and Nagendra Yadav (23) were the MSE’s leading scorers.

Brief scores (F Division): MSE 174 for 7 in 20 overs (Akhil Kunjumon 28 – 2×4, Karan Krishna 27 – 4×4, Nagendra Yadav 23 – 3×4, 1×6; Mohammed Ishaq 2-23, Khalid al Balushi 2-27) OCT Al Hail B 85 all out in 17.3 overs (Unnikrishnan Vishnu 3-11, Hillary D’Souza 2-8, Nagendra Yadav 2-9) by 89 runs.

