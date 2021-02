Exciting wins for Muscat CT, Renaissance and ACT

MUSCAT: Sandeep Goud’s superb all-round performance helped Muscat CT to an exciting 4-wicket victory against Arm Alpha in a Premier Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Saturday.

Alpha was shot out for 187 in 46.3 overs due to brilliant bowling by Ayaan Khan (3 for 17 and Sandeep (2 for 26). Sanuth Ebrahim (50 and Aqib Ilyas (36) were the main scorers for Alpha.

Finding them in deep trouble at 86 for 5, Muscat rode on a vital 73-run sixth wicket partnership between Sandeep (47 not out) and Siddharth Bukkapatnam (41) to seal the win in the 45th over, scoring 192 for 6. Muscat now have 16 points from 9 games with 8 wins and 1 loss with Al Turki NMC and IT Works both having 12 points each from 8 matches.

Bilal bowls Renaissance to win

Muhammed Bilal’s magnificent 4 for 26 was the highlight of Renaissance’s nail-biting 10-run win over Al Turki NMC in a Premier Division T20 League match at OC Turf 1 on Saturday.

Sufyan Mahmood top-scored with a fluent 49 off 40 as Renaissance posted 150 for 6 on the board. Mehran Khan took 2 for 13.

Al Turki’s chase was derailed by Muhammed Bilal’s superb spell, restricting them to 140 for 8 in 20 overs. Prateek Athavale (51) and Jitenkumar Ramanandi (35) were their leading scorers.

Zeeshan stars in ACT victory

Muhammed Zeeshan’s sterling show by bat and ball powered ACT to a thrilling two-wicket victory against Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT) in an A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 on Saturday.

Batting first, ARTT’s 236 for 9 included 61 by Zeeshan Siddiqui, 58 by Pranav Mehta and 49 by young Adeel Abbas. Rajesh Devashya and Muhammed Zeeshan bowled well, taking three wickets each.

ACT’s successful chase was led by solid knocks from Iftikhar Ahmed (65) and Muhammed Zeeshan (47) as they surpassed the total in 48 overs, scoring 237 for 8. Zeeshan Siddiqui was the pick of ARTT bowlers, taking 3 for 33 while Muhammed Mohsin bagged 2 for 57.

Rahul takes LC Tech to victory

Rahul Rajeev’s solid 57 guided LC Tech to a comfortable 5-wicket win over Bank Muscat in a B Division 30-over League match at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.

Bank Muscat were dismissed for 188 in 29.5 overs, Asghar Khan top-scoring with a run-a-ball 49. Shameer Kariadan and Noushad Haneefa claimed three wickets each.

LC Tech raced to the target in 26 overs, scoring 192 for 5 thanks to brilliant batting by Rahul and Jayaprakash Narayan (40).

BRIEF SCORES

Premier Division

Arm Alpha 187 all out in 46.3 overs (Sanuth Ebrahim 50 – 7×4, Aqib Ilyas 36 – 3×4, 2×6, Ayaan Khan 3-17, Sandeep Goud 2-26) lost to Muscat CT 192 for 6 in 44.2 overs (Sandeep Goud 47 – 2×4, 1×6, Siddharth Bukkapatnam 41 – 3×4) by 4 wickets.

Premier Division T20

Renaissance 150-6 in 20 overs (Sufyan Mahmood 49 – 3×4, 3×6, Pruthvikumar Damubhai 33 – 4×4, Mehran Khan 2-13) bt Al Turki NMC 140-8 in 20 overs (Prateek Athavale 51 – 3×4, 2×6, Jitenkumar Ramanandi 35 – 2×6, Muhammad Bilal 4-26) by 10 runs.

A Division

ARTT 236-9 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Siddiqui 61 – 6×4, 1×6, Pranav Mehta 58 – 5×4, 1×6, Adeel Abbas 49 – 4×4, Rajesh Devashya 3-33, Muhammed Zeeshan 3-41, Toseef Ul-Hassan 2-43) lost to ACT 237-8 in 48 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 65 – 7×4, 1×6, Muhammed Zeeshan 47 – 4×4, Zeeshan Siddiqui 3-33, Muhammed Moshin 2-57) by 2 wickets.

B Division

Bank Muscat 188 all out in 29.5 overs (Asghar Khan 49 – 6×4, Shameer Kariadan 3-30, Noushad Haneefa 3-43) lost to LC Tech 192-5 in 26 overs (Rahul Rajeev 57 – 8×4, Jayaprakash Narayan 40 – 5×4) by 5 wickets.