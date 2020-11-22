Exceptional efforts of nurses in Oman appreciated

The role of nurses in Oman has come into the forefront as the Oman Nursing Association received the acceptance from the International Council of Nurses. The Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, congratulated the Oman Nursing Association on joining the International Council of Nurses, the global voice of nursing. Established in 2017, the Oman Nursing Association represents all the nurses in Oman.

“I would like to congratulate the Oman Nursing Association and all nurses of Oman for being admitted in the International Council of Nurses. This is an important organisation, which gathers momentum and advocates for nurses worldwide,” said Dr Al Saeedi.

Being a member of this organisation has so many advantages for our nurses in Oman and particularly the members of Oman Nursing Association.

“This year was declared by WHO to be the Year of Nurses and Midwives, unfortunately the event has been hijacked by COVID-19 and here I would have to repeat my gratitude and thank all the nurses in Oman and worldwide with their colleagues in the health profession for looking after the patients and dedicating their effort and time to make a difference.”

The minister of health expressed his pride, “We are very proud of our nurses in Oman and we will continue to do everything possible to empower them, facilitate further training and ensure that each person is working in the place that is fit for them.”

The acceptance of ONA by the International Council of Oman has created excitement in the nursing community.

“In view of the current global pandemic situation, I salute all nurses and midwives on the front line who are risking their health and their family caring for COVID-19 patients. Nurses and midwives in Oman have worked hand in hand to cope with situation of COVID-19 and taking the initiative to nurse, lead, and plan. As nurses at SQUH and Oman, we are very proud to be part of the International Council of Nurses family to support Omani nurses across the country,” said Shinoona al Harthy, Deputy Director General of Nursing Affairs at the Nursing Directorate, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital.

According to Shinoona, nurses are a critical part of healthcare and make up the largest section of the health professions. This year is labelled as the year for nurses and midwives by WHO; to appreciate them as being always in the front line and to appreciate their dedication.

“Nurses, existing and emerging talent, need support while building a workforce that is capable and flexible enough to meet Oman’s changing healthcare needs with innovation and creativity and a voice to be heard. Opportunities for young Omani leaders within healthcare organisations will become strong due to the advance knowledge and practices and the eagerness to learn,” she pointed out.

“Moving towards specialised nursing and advanced care has added power to nurses for excellent evidence based practices and advanced care. Nurses will always face challenges and it is good to know advocacy for the frontline healthcare workers will always be the focus with the support of such an international organisation,” she said.

The International Diabetes Federation also had this year’s theme dedicated to nurses. Nurses currently account for over half of the global health workforce.

Dr Noor al Busaidy, Director of Diabetes and Endocrine Center and chairperson of Oman Diabetes Association, said nurses are the backbone of chronic diseases clinic because they provide education and so in diabetes clinic nurses explain to the patients about the disease, the management and the follow up.

“They provide the social and psychological support to the patient and they see the patient frequently and use technology to follow up with the patients from WhatsApp or email. So really without the nurses help the management of the patient in the chronic diseases is not optimal as there would be a big gap because doctors cannot do what nurses do,” she explained.

In their statement on the World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation stated: “They do outstanding work to support people living with a wide range of health concerns. People who either live with diabetes or are at risk of developing the condition need their support too.”

According to the International Diabetes Federation, people living with diabetes face a number of challenges, and education is vital to equip nurses with the skills to support them. As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise across the world, the role of nurses and other health professional support staff becomes increasingly important in managing the impact of the condition.

