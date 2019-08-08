Head stories 

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan detained

Oman Observer

BISHKEK: Kyrgyz security forces detained former president Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, a day after a failed attempt to arrest him led to at least one death in violent clashes with his followers. Atambayev, who was initially wanted for questioning as a witness in an investigation, was taken to the interior ministry’s investigative unit.
The stand-off between Atambayev and his successor and former protege President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, risks destabilising the Central Asian nation which hosts a Russian military airbase and is a major centre for gold mining.
During the previous day’s botched raid, one member of the security forces was killed and six others were captured by Atambayev’s followers, the authorities say. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Nasa plans to land astronauts on Mars by 2033

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nasa plans to land astronauts on Mars by 2033

Video: Council of Oman holds joint meeting

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: Council of Oman holds joint meeting

League meets on Israeli aggression

Oman Observer Comments Off on League meets on Israeli aggression