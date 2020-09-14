Everton show much promise for new season

London – Tottenham Hotspur finished just about high enough in the Premier League last season to qualify for European competition this year but going by their performance, in their 1-0 defeat to Everton in their opening fixture, they have little hope of success on the continent or of a chance to play their next season.

Their disappointed manager, Jose Mourinho hinted a blame at COVID-19 as well as on his players saying: “Some players didn’t even have a pre-season (game) and some players had a wrong state of mind. I did not like my team today. And I did not like so many referees and officials to allow the free- kick to be taken six metres from where it should have been. We did not have physical condition. We had no intensity. Harry Kane has trained with us once and Moussa Sissoko has trained just twice.”

Mourinho added “We had cases of positive Coronavirus tests, we had other players who had to quarantine, other players away with national team. Matt Doherty is normally a player of incredible fitness but he was struggling to play, I could not expect them to be sharp, intense and agile. But I was expecting much more. Of course, that disappoints me.”

Everton on the other hand were sharp and in control for long periods. Spurs were outclassed, outwitted by the opposition who were buoyed by their three big new players. James Rodriguez, the £20 million signing from Real Madrid showed his super star quality, Brazilian midfielder Allan dominated and his partnership with Abdoulaye Doucoure proved most effective.

The visitors’ margin of victory would have been greater had they not missed several chances. The most glaring was when Brazilian Richarlison somehow missed from point blank range after sixteen minutes. Later he sent a header wide when it should have easily been in the back of the net. Spurs best chance came to Dele Alli whose shot was pushed over the bar and Jordan Pickford then also made another brilliant save with his legs from Doherty’s firm drive.

Everton’s goal came 10 minutes into the second half when Dominic Calvert-Lewin climbed above Eric Dyer and Toby Alderweireld to meet a Lucas Digne’s free-kick with a powerful header.

Everton’s manager Carlo Ancleotti said: “I am pleased with the performance of all the players at a difficult stadium against difficult opponents. We showed we can compete and that was the most important message we sent from the game.”

“We said before the start of the season that our target was to push for a European place and that is what we want to do. It gives us more confidence for the future. For the players it was important to show what they can do. We can compete with this squad in all competitions. The spirit and the attitude were good and I could not have asked for more from the new signings,’’ Ancelotti added.

