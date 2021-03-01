Evening courts to be launched soon for labour disputes

Muscat: The Judicial Administrative Affairs Council, in cooperation with various stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Labor, is working on a number of new initiatives, including mobile courts as per Oman 2040 Vision.

Dr. Yusuf bin Salem al Falaiti, head of the General Department for Planning at the Administrative Affairs Council of the Judiciary, said this initiative will enable and assist in resolving and expediting labor cases and disputes and bringing litigation services closer to industrial cities so that the judiciary will be close to them.

He added that the Judicial Affairs Council took the initiative to launch there will be evening courts to look into labor disputes, which will be launched in due course. He explained that labor issues are two-fold issues, the first relating to the penal aspect and the second aspect relating to disputes.