European stocks edge higher while pound retreats awaiting Brexit deal

LONDON/HONG KONG: European stock markets edged higher and the pound retreated on Friday with focus firmly on whether Britain and the European Union can finally agree a post-Brexit trade deal.

“This week ends just like last week with the market focused on an apparent Sunday deadline to approve a Brexit deal,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Sterling has fallen “as government ministers and (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson himself have appeared to pour cold water on the prospects of a deal.

“Overall though investors are seeing this as bluster intended to enable the UK side to claim victory in the negotiations assuming an agreement is eventually brokered,” Mould added.

British and EU negotiators on Friday plunged into the “final hours” of their scramble for a deal, deeply divided on the highly-charged issue of fishing rights.

The UK will leave the EU single market in less than two weeks and time has all but run out for any agreement to be approved in time to head off a severe economic shock.

The pound, which has hit 19-month highs against the dollar this week on trade deal optimism, retreated on Friday.

London’s FTSE 100 stocks index was up slightly around Friday’s half-way stage, as were the euro zone’s main indices.

German business confidence unexpectedly rose in December, a key survey showed on Friday, even as the country ends the year back under a new lockdown to curb a second coronavirus wave.

Asian stock markets mostly closed lower after US indices on Thursday again ended at record highs.

The Bank of Japan on Friday extended an emergency virus-related lending programme but kept its monetary easing policy unchanged, as the country faces a record spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Long-term economic hope has meanwhile overshadowed data showing an unexpected jump in US jobless numbers, which followed a report earlier in the week revealing a drop in retail sales.

On Capitol Hill, top-level politicians remain locked in discussions for a rescue package they hope to get passed before the end of the year when crucial support measures for Americans run out.

The two sides, in a stalemate for months, were inching towards a deal after a bipartisan group of lawmakers put together a proposal that appeared attractive to each of them.

“I am heartened by our discussions and our progress. I believe all sides are working in good faith toward our shared goal of getting an outcome,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, noting the package would include direct payments to people.

“We are going to stay right here until we are finished, even if that means working into or through the weekend.”

President Donald Trump also sounded a note of hope, tweeting that “stimulus talks looking very good”.

But top Democratic senator Chuck Schumer remained cautious, saying an agreement was near but adding that “a few final issues must be hammered out”.

OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK

All three major US indices ended at record highs, as long-term economic hope overshadowed data showing an unexpected jump in jobless numbers, which followed a report earlier in the week revealing a drop in retail sales.

But Asia was unable to take the cue, with most markets in the red.

Sydney fell more than one per cent on concerns about a possible fresh outbreak in the city, while Wellington also dropped more than one per cent. There were losses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mumbai and Singapore, while Seoul was marginally up.

“With trading rooms’ punch clocks getting sounded for the last time this year, a little bit of profit-taking and de-risking ahead of a weekend that might be filled with ‘what ifs’, is not to be unexpected,” said Stephen Innes at Axi. — AFP

