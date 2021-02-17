Business 

Europe pulls ahead in race for hydrogen, as global project pipeline grows

BRUSSELS: Most of the world’s planned hydrogen projects and the biggest chunk of related investments this decade are expected to be in Europe, an industry report said on Wednesday, as the continent races to scale up the low-carbon fuel to meet climate goals.
The EU has made hydrogen a key plank in its aim to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with plans to install 40GW of electrolysers this decade — equipment to produce emissions-free hydrogen using water and renewable power.
The EU currently has less than 0.1GW of electrolysers, and is betting on a rapid scale-up to decarbonise steel, heavy transport and chemicals, the latter of which already uses hydrogen produced from fossil fuels. — Reuters

