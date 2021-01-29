Europe awaits vaccine approval as worries grow

AMSTERDAM: European regulators were expected to announce on Friday if they have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot, as concerns grew around the world over the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants of the deadly pathogen.

Scientists are concerned that the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appears capable of eluding some of the current vaccines and treatments, which are considered crucial to ending a pandemic that has killed close to 2.2 million people worldwide.

The European Union’s Amsterdam-based medical regulator held a press conference after a meeting of experts that may approve the AstraZeneca shots, as frustration and pressure grow over its stumbling start to the inoculation campaign.

The approval by the European Medicines Agency would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area. The EMA has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

It remains to be seen, however, if the EU regulator will bar people over 65 from getting the AstraZeneca shot, following Germany’s lead. AstraZeneca has defended its vaccine’s efficacy in that demographic.

Ahead of the decision, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday morning that he expects the vaccine to be approved with “limits.”

Casting a shadow over the EMA meeting is the bitter row over the supply of AstraZeneca doses between the EU and Britain, with the firm saying there is not enough to go around as production issues have slowed promised deliveries.

The EU has demanded the company meet its prior commitments, and on Friday the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen said it plans to publish a redacted copy of its contract with the drugs giant later in the day.

Britain has one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world, and is trying to accelerate vaccinations to stop an overwhelming surge in infections.

The disease has seriously impacted not only the physical but also the mental well-being of many patients.

“It’s a fear because you have to be isolated, you feel like you’ve just vanished,” said Justin Fleming, a 47-year-old recovering from Covid-19, in a busy London hospital ward. “I thought I might not see my partner again, my mum, be a dead friend, be just a stat.”

Infections have soared past 101 million worldwide, and despite the rollout of vaccines, the fight has been further complicated by the emergence of more contagious variants.

American biotech firm Novavax said on Thursday its two-shot vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 per cent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and was highly effective against the variant first detected there.

But other results showed it offered significantly less protection against the variant that emerged in South Africa.

Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines are effective against the variants.

In further positive news related to the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation, the EU medicines regulator said on Friday its jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects.

Until a high level of immunity in populations is achieved, restrictions such as lockdowns remain among the few options available to governments — but they are deeply unpopular among many.

In Lebanon, crowds gathered outside the homes of some of the country’s top politicians on Thursday, torching rubbish and smashing surveillance cameras. — AFP

