EU plans to offer Boris Johnson no-deal Brexit extension: Report

LONDON: The European Union is preparing to offer Boris Johnson, the favourite to be Britain’s next prime minister, a no-deal Brexit extension beyond Oct 31, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

“It will be described as a technical delay to save Boris from political embarrassment but then we will have time to find an agreement,” a senior EU diplomat told the newspaper.

Johnson could maintain the stance of being on course to leave EU without an agreement while keeping open the option of coming to a deal with the bloc, according to the proposal cited by the Guardian.

EU leaders are discussing steps to be taken in the event Johnson presses ahead with exiting the European Union without a transition deal on Oct 31, the newspaper said.

A declaration expressing the EU’s offer to re-engage if Britain were to accept its financial commitments in any divorce from the EU has been proposed, the report added.

Britain is currently due to leave EU on Oct 31, more than three years after the United Kingdom voted by 52 per cent to 48 per cent in a referendum to leave the bloc.

Meanwhile, the founder of a youth-focused pro-Brexit campaign has won an appeal against a 20,000 pound fine imposed by the UK electoral regulator for breaching spending rules in the 2016 referendum.

Britain’s officially designated Brexit campaign group, Vote Leave, was fined in 2018 for breaching spending rules in the run-up to the vote, handing ammunition to opponents of Brexit who have repeatedly called for a re-run of the referendum.

Vote Leave was found to have exceeded the statutory spending limit by working with the youth-focused BeLeave, which spent 675,000 pounds with Aggregate IQ under a common plan with Vote Leave. Aggregate IQ used social media data to target voters.

The Electoral Commission said Vote Leave should have declared its joint spending. It also fined the BeLeave founder, Darren Grimes.

He appealed and said on Friday he was “delighted and relieved” that a court had cleared him.

The Electoral Commission could not immediately be reached for comment but the Guardian newspaper said it was disappointed with the ruling and would consider its next steps. — Reuters

