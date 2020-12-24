Ethiopian troops kill armed men after carnage

Ethiopia’s military killed 42 armed men accused of attacking a village in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, state-affiliated Fana TV reported on Thursday, as the government sent in more troops to contain ethnic tensions. Government forces seized bows and arrows and other weapons from the armed men, Fana said. It did not say when the clash took place or which group was involved. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday he was sending forces to Benishangul-Gumuz, which borders Sudan, the day after unidentified attackers torched homes and killed more than 100 people in a village there. — Reuters

