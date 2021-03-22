Local Main 

Establishment fined for unauthorised ‘promotional offers’

Muscat: An administrative fine was recently imposed on a commercial establishment in Muscat for violating the Consumer Protection Law and regulations on promotional offers, sales, and discounts.

The details are related to the establishment making promotional offers without obtaining the necessary licenses from the competent authorities. Article 3 of the Executive Regulations requires the retailer to obtain the approval of the concerned authority while announcing promotions and discounts.

Requests for discounts, promotions via Invest Easy portal: MOCIIP

