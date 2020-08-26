ESO’s first environmental big night adds twist to traditional fundraising

MUSCAT: The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) has successfully raised over 100,000 OMR in its first ever virtual fundraiser, held on August 24, 2020.

Hosted by HH Sayyida Tania Al Said and special guest Ali Al Habsi, ESO’s Environmental Big Night drew friends and supporters from various countries and backgrounds for an evening of fun events for an ever-important cause.

Sponsored by Oman Arab Bank, one of the Sultanate’s leading financial institutions, the hour-long event included videos of ESO’s past and ongoing work, an exciting raffle and silent auction, as well as performances from local musicians including Eman al Zadjali, Maestro al Kindi, and Salha and Joel from the Million Dollar Band.

There were also generous donations from corporate organisations including, Renaissance Services SAOG, Khimji Ramdas Eshraqa, Ajit Khimji Group , Alizz Islamic Bank, Bank Muscat, Dentons,

Ernst and Young, Octal, Oman Arab Bank, Oman China Friendship Association, Petrogas and Port of Duqm. Most importantly, the fundraiser offered a unique chance to contribute to ESO’s tireless efforts to protect and preserve Oman’s precious environment.

“The current health pandemic is serving as a stark reminder of how intricately connected environmental health is with human health,” said Sayyida Tania Al Said, President of ESO.

“It is so important to support organisations like ESO who are dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and delivering programs to help preserve Oman’s rich biodiversity. The economic impact of this pandemic has put significant strain on ESO. We needed to raise 90,000 OMR in order to sustain ESO’s operations into next year. While this was an ambitions target, we have been overwhelmed by the incredible support we’ve received from organisations and the general public in reaching, indeed exceeding, this target. This support has motivated us to keep advocating for our environment and Oman’s extraordinary wildlife. We would like to thank all of those who joined us and those who so generously donated, as well as our sponsor,” she added.