ESO teams up with talabat, Authority for Public Services Regulation for 2021 Global Earth Hour movement

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) is marking the global Earth Hour movement with a series of events to raise awareness on important environmental issues. ESO has been celebrating the worldwide movement of Earth Hour with a month-long social media campaign, the 30-Day Challenge, posting daily challenges to encourage us all to make more sustainable choices as consumers.

Held on Saturday, 27 March at 8:30 p.m. local time, Earth Hour is the largest global grassroots movements for the environment, bringing together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change.

Suaad Al Harthi, Executive Director of ESO, said, “The goal is to encourage us all to go beyond Earth Hour and reflect on how our day-to-day actions can negatively impact the environment. We have a shared responsibility to protect the world around us. We would like to encourage everybody to challenge themselves to think about the decisions they make as consumers, in particular, saying no to single-use plastic, avoiding littering and looking for opportunities to recycle”.

In addition to the 30-Day Earth Hour Challenge, ESO is also teaming up with the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and food delivery app talabat, to join ESO in making a difference. Over the next 2 weeks, talabat customers will find themed stickers on their order with a special environmentally-focused kids activity pack available for children with any orders placed on Saturday 27th March.

“Earth Hour is something we celebrate in Oman ever year, but it’s especially pertinent this year when the COVID-19 outbreak has proved that preventing nature loss is imperative for safeguarding our future. We need to put nature at the centre of our recovery efforts for the benefit of all people and the planet, and Earth Hour is an opportunity for us to add our voice to the movement, to have a positive environmental impact, and drive change,” said Amal Al Zadjali, Communication and Media Manager at the Authority for Public Services Regulation.

“We are proud to stand in solidarity with ESO and all those who are striving to raise awareness about the importance of marking Earth Hour. We call on others to join us and think about how they can go beyond the hour in 2021. Even a small gesture like turning lights off can make a difference,” added Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat.

For the past decade, Earth Hour has inspired global participation in critical nature, climate and environmental initiatives, helping drive awareness and, in turn, action and policy change. Earth Hour 2021 specifically draws on the catastrophic events – wildfires, extreme weather, locust plagues and the COVID-19 pandemic, that have shaken the world in the last year, and which have caused unprecedented, tragic socio-economic, health and humanitarian consequences. In the lead up to and on the night of Earth Hour, the organizers are asking people around the world to switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm and speak up for nature – to stand in solidarity to show they care about the future of our planet, our one shared home.