Equity trends: What to expect in 2021

Peter Garnry –

THIS year has surpassed even our wildest imagination with a global pandemic racing the world causing severe restrictions crumbling economic activity on a scale not witnessed since World War II.

Despite this horrible backdrop we have witnessed some extraordinary events in global equity markets from large winners and losers across companies, industries, and countries. We look at this year’s trends and whether they will continue next year.

What to expect in 2021?

Forecasting is a fool’s errand but nevertheless we will try to formulate our best guesses on what to expect in 2021. Our core argument is that policy makers will make the policy mistake of overstimulating the economy on top of a better than expected vaccine rollout. This will cause the economy to run hot next year pushing up real inflation in the physical world and with that long-term interest rates and thus significantly steepening the yield curve.

This will help financials and companies exposed to the physical world and thus value stocks could have one of its best years ever. But will it create a plunge in technology stocks?

If the interest rate rise is well behaved, and the US 10-year yield stays below 2 per cent then our guess is that technology stocks will continue to rise but lose out to value stocks on a relative basis. If we move beyond 2 per cent on long-term yields, then the rate sensitive stocks (the super aggressively priced growth stocks) could experience a seismic change in valuation and a dramatic collapse in their stock prices. This move will most likely be linked to Europe which may have a good year in equities for once.

The US-China tension will continue to rise next year, and supply chains will continue to change with more companies diversifying their production out of China.

This will add to the rise in inflation as globalisation over the past 40 years with China turning into the world’s factory has put a lid on prices.

But despite of these changes the emerging markets will continue to do well, and we believe this part of the equity market will do very well next year. Green energy can almost only disappoint as the sector is priced for perfection, but momentum trades can continue much longer than what would seem rational.

Next year could also be the year when investors are scared about the willingness of governments to intervene in markets to restore competition, especially in the digital economy.

The trajectory is for regulation and the big potential headline next year could be that of breaking up Facebook or forcing Google to ‘open up’ technology in search and other related technologies so competition can increase.

We saw similar moves in the 1960s with IBM and AT&T/Bell Labs, so it could happen again. Amazon is ripe for an antitrust move by the US government but our guess is that Amazon will make a pre-emptive move by spinning out Amazon Web Services driven by the valuation that Snowflake just recently got in its IPO but also because it can divert attention for a while. One thing is for sure.

Only half of the above guesses will come true and something crazy will likely hit the world that makes these forecasts look stupid in hindsight when the calendar reads December 2021.

But we feel confident that next year will throw new dramatic moves at investors, unless this is our ultimate failed prediction and markets become unusual quiet next year with super low volatility again. Time will tell.

(Peter Garnry is Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank)