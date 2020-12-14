Business 

Equinor buys 49% stake in Russian oil venture

Oman Observer

Equinor has agreed to buy a 49 per cent interest in Russian onshore petroleum assets from Rosneft for $550 million, the Norwegian oil company said.
The payment is for a stake in limited liability company LLC KrasGeoNaC (KGN), which holds 12 conventional onshore exploration and production licences in eastern Siberia, Equinor said.
One of the 12 licences covers the North Danilovsky development, which started operations in July and is expected to produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) by 2024, with subsequent plans to increase this to 70,000 bpd, it added. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Philippine economic growth surges, fuelling rate hike talk

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philippine economic growth surges, fuelling rate hike talk

Boeing shareholders sue over 737 MAX crashes, disclosures

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boeing shareholders sue over 737 MAX crashes, disclosures

Duqm Refinery appoints new CEO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Duqm Refinery appoints new CEO