Equestrian events conclude at Salalah Festival

Hamood al Riyami –

SALALAH, JULY 27 –

The equestrian week at Salalah Tourism Festival concluded. The concluding ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs.

The concluding ceremony witnessed a number of equestrian activities that included tent pegging finals which were held at the Atin plain with participation of 43 riders from different units of the state equestrian body. The Royal Guard of Oman equestrian team came in the first place after collecting 117.5 points while the Royal Oman Police team came second with 113 points.

Rider Aahid bin Khamis al Balushi from the Sultan of Oman Armours cavalry unit and Khalaf bin Said al Badi from the Royal Oman Police cavalry unit came first in the individual men’s category with 36 points each. Shaimaa al Hattaliyah from the Royal Cavalry claimed first place in women’s individual section with 36 points.

In general results, two teams representing the Sultan of Oman Armours cavalry unit claimed the first and second places in teams’ category with the first team collecting 476.5 points and the second team collecting 482.5 points.

