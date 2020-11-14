Envoys greet HM on National Day

Late HM’s personal website receives special messages

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the Sultanate’s 50th National Day, a number of ambassadors accredited to the Sultanate have expressed their sincere congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the citizens of Oman, on behalf of their governments and the people of their homelands.

Ambassadors were interviewed by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ personal website – the first Omani website that highlights the life and achievements of Sultan Qaboos and which have been translated into 35 languages.

On this national occasion, Hamoud bin Mohammed al Azri, General Supervisor of Oman Qaboos, expressed sincere appreciation to their excellencies the ambassadors for the continuous support over the years in the right of a great and dear person to our hearts, stressing that the next phase will witness broader cooperation. I am honoured to raise my deep greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

It gives me great pleasure to extend warm congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham on the occasion of Oman’s 50th National Day, an important milestone in Oman’s history and our bilateral partnership. Since 1840, when the Sultanate’s first envoy arrived in New York bearing gifts of friendship and goodwill, the United States and Oman have enjoyed strong bonds between our governments and our peoples. The US Embassy and the American people wish all Omanis a joyous national celebration.

-Leslie M Tsou, Ambassador of The United States

On the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, it is a privilege for me as Ambassador of Spain to convey, in the name of His Majesty the King Felipe VI and the Spanish people, our best wishes for permanent prosperity to the Omani people under the ruling of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to whom may God grant long life and lasting happiness.

I would like to also express my best wishes and thanks to Hamoud al Azri for his continuous great efforts.

-María Luisa Huidobro, Ambassador of Spain

I would like to convey our sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the people of Oman on the glorious occasion of Oman’s 50th National Day. We look forward to continuing the strong bilateral relations between our two nations and to further strengthening those bonds in the years ahead.

-Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Netherlands

In this remarkable day, I would like to commemorate late Sultan Qaboos and applaud his dynamic vision that led the Sultanate to development path. Taking the opportunity of this special day representing Government of Nepal and Nepali people, I would like to extend greeting to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and friendly people of Oman.

I am confident that the comprehensive Oman Vision 2040 engineered for the development of the Sultanate under guardianship of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will be able to cater the desires of Omani people.

-Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal

It is a distinction to serve as the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey during the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

On behalf of Turkey, I have the honour to extend sincerest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Omani people on this joyous occasion. May Allah continue to bestow his blessing to the people of Oman as well as His Majesty Sultan Haitham with good health, peace and prosperity.

-Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Ambassador of Turkey

I am honoured to express, both on my personal behalf and of that of my government, admiration and respect on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of a re-born Oman.

The merit lies entirely with the late sovereign His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Sultan Qaboos’ rule not only propelled Oman’s economy into the 20th and 21st centuries, putting it on a par with those of the most advanced countries, but it also brought to its citizens and the hundreds of thousands of expatriates living here harmony, social peace, prosperity and real aspirations for the future. The years of Sultan Qaboos’ rule have made Oman a beacon and an example to the countries of the region.

Today I would like to congratulate and to wish His Majesty the Sultan Haitham bin Tarik a long and happy reign, rich with rewarding success, in light of the task he has given himself and so deftly begun, in circumstances much harsher than imagined, to lead the country from Renaissance to the Future, in the challenging path of reform he has drawn.

-Federica Favi, Ambassador of Italy

It is with great pleasure that I extend, on behalf of the Embassy of Philippine and the Filipino community in Oman, warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the government and the friendly people of Oman on the occasion of the 50th National Day.

I am grateful for the hospitality afforded to the close to 45,000 Filipinos living and working in the Sultanate. I am likewise pleased that our countries maintain a strong relationship that is defined by mutually beneficial exchange in trade and commerce. I look forward to enhancing the bilateral relations between the Philippine and Oman, which coincidentally is also marking its 40th anniversary this year, as both countries continue to expand and flourish in support of each other’s development and progress.

-Imelda M Panolong, Ambassador of the Philippines

On the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, on behalf of the Republic of Korea, I would like to express my deep congratulations to the Omani people. The late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos laid the foundation of not only the Renaissance, but also long-lasting friendship between Oman and Korea by establishing our bilateral ties in 1974.

Under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham, I will remain dedicated to deepening our friendship while remembering the benevolence and generosity of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

-Kim Chang-Kyu , Ambassador of Korea

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Oman, I would like to extend my congratulations to the friendly and neighbouring Sultanate, its leadership, people and government on this glorious occasion, wishing them health, progress and prosperity.

I am confident that as the relations between the two countries witnessed during the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos stability and steadfastness and turned into an example to follow, and as a continuation of this path, these relations will witness under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik further development and prosperity. In this context, we will seek to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

-Najafi Khoshrudi, Ambassador of Iran

On behalf of the Royal Thai Embassy and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the great honour to extend to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik our heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 50th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman. The Kingdom of Thailand has been working closely with Oman to promote our friendly cooperation in all dimensions for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

-Suwat Kaewsook, Ambassador of Thailand

On the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Oman and as the newly accredited Ambassador to the Sultanate, it gives me a great pleasure to express to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the friendly people of Oman, the warmest wishes and sincere congratulations of the Embassy and the people of Cyprus for continued peace, prosperity and progress. Oman’s time-honoured commitment to peace, dialogue and mutual understanding between the nations and peoples of the world, make it an indispensable partner to our mutual endeavours to advance the well-being of mankind.

-Andreas Nikolaides, Ambassador of Cyprus

It is a great honour on this special occasion to commemorate the passing of our great late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos whose memory remains in our hearts and the hearts of the great people of Oman, to inspire the Omani people and to continue the march of prosperity and success under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

I am confident that the long-standing friendship that exists between Brazil and Oman will be further strengthened and our mutual understanding will be enhanced in the years to come under His Majesty’s leadership.

-Jose Marcos Nogueira, Ambassador of Brazil

Just a few weeks after celebrating the 30th anniversary of Germany’s peaceful reunification, the German Embassy in Muscat conveys sincere feelings of friendship and esteem to the people of Oman on the noble occasion of the 50th National Day.

The Golden Jubilee of Oman’s Renaissance marks a significant moment in the Sultanate’s rich history. When late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos passed away earlier this year, he left behind a modern state with a proud history and a wealth of tradition and culture. This solid groundwork which the founding father of modern Oman had laid allowed a swift transition of power to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik whom we wish good health, happiness and well-being.

-Thomas F Schneider, Ambassador of Germany

I congratulate His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the people of Oman on the glorious 50th National Day. Oman has come a long way in this past half century. A magnificent vision and dedication towards the welfare of his people by the late Sultan Qaboos and the commitment along with the continuous support rendered by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has brought Oman to this privileged period. Even in this time of the pandemic, the way Oman has pooled in the resources to support healthcare sector and keep the infection at bay, is truly commendable. I, as the Ambassador of Japan, take this opportunity to wish His Majesty and the people of this beautiful country on this splendid occasion abundance of peace, prosperity and good health always.

-Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan

India and Oman enjoy close and friendly relations rooted in millennia old historical contacts. The relationship has now transformed into a multifaceted and dynamic strategic partnership. Both India and Oman share common values and approaches and are firm believers in promotion of peace and harmony.

I extend, on behalf of the Government and people of India, warm greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as well as the government and friendly people of Oman for continued peace, progress and prosperity of Oman. I also take this opportunity to pay tribute to late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, under whose reign Oman transformed into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a global statesman and peacemaker.

-Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India

It is my profound honour to convey my sincere and warmest felicitations on the glorious occasion of 50th National Day of the Sultanate.

The historical bonds of affinity and kinship existing between our brotherly nations are deeply rooted in common faith, cultural values. I am sure that under your able and benevolent leadership, these would continue to grow stronger and deeper in times to come.

-K K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of Pakistan

On the glorious occasion of the 50th National Day of the Sultanate, on behalf of the citizens of Hungary, it is my greatest honour to express to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the people of the Sultanate my most heartfelt appreciation, greetings, congratulations and best wishes for the years to come.

This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and Hungary and it was almost exactly one year ago when the Embassy of Hungary in Muscat was officially inaugurated.

-Dr Tibor Szatmari, Ambassador of Hungary

Indonesia and the Sultanate of Oman continue to enjoy very close and friendly relations that have developed into concrete cooperation in various sectors. There is a shared desire between the two brotherly countries to further enhance and expand this cooperation. On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, allow me to extend our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Sultanate, Wishing His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik good health and well-being and the friendly Omani people continuous progress and prosperity.

-Mohamad Irzan Djohan, Ambassador of Indonesia