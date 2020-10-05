Asia World 

Environmental concerns over Indonesia jobs bill

Oman Observer

Global investors managing $4.1 trillion in assets have warned Indonesia’s government that a contentious job creation bill passed by parliament on Monday could pose new risks to the country’s tropical forests.
In a letter, 35 investors expressed their concerns, including Aviva Investors, Legal & General Investment Management, the Church of England Pensions Board, Netherlands-based asset manager Robeco and Japan’s largest asset manager, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. — Reuters

