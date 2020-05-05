Environment Society of Oman explores other means to continue conservation efforts

MUSCAT: As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to force people to change the way they work and behave, non-profit organisations are also finding creative ways to continue their valuable work.

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) is one such example. In line with its commitment to preserve Oman’s natural heritage, ESO has been working to create content for informational booklets, infographics and videos, developing educational materials to share virtually as well as continuing their advocacy work online, among a number of other activities that can be executed remotely and safely.



HH Sayyida Tania Al-said, ESO President, said “On behalf of ESO, I extend my gratitude to those who continue to support the organisation, especially through these unprecedented times. We are all adjusting to this ever-evolving situation, and like so many others, we are feeling the impact of COVID-19.”

She added, “In spite of these challenges, we remain committed to our endeavors to conserve and protect one of Oman’s greatest assets, our incredible natural heritage, while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the community and our employees as our highest priority. The ESO team is working tirelessly to deliver remotely on the commitments we have made for the year. Where social distancing or travel restrictions have impacted our ability to carry out planned activities, be it research or conservation work, community initiatives or membership and fundraising events, we are working hard with our partners to mitigate the impact.”

She added, “We are re-planning research trips, looking at new and innovative ways to continue our community outreach initiatives and developing a calendar of events that our members can engage in remotely.”

Founded in 2004, ESO is the only non-profit organisation in Oman that focuses on environmental conservation. Its mission is to help protect Oman’s natural heritage and influence environmentally sustainable behaviour through education, awareness and conservation. Like many others, ESO is feeling the impact of COVID-19 on its efforts to secure and raise funds to sustain projects and its workforce and welcomes any support, no matter how small. For more information on membership fees and benefits, the donation process, or ways of supporting, visit www.eso.org.om, or follow ESO on social media.