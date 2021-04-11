Environment Conservation Office documents presence of Arabia Leopard in Dhofar

Muscat: The Office for Conservation of Environment (OCE) at the Diwan of Royal Court conducted a scholarly study that documented the presence of Arabian leopard in the area of Harweeb in the north of Jebel Qamar, Governorate of Dhofar.

The documentation caps extensive efforts exerted for the conservation of this rare animal, which is considered a species that is seriously endangered with extinction, according to the classification of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

This detailed study covers most of the areas historically roamed by the Arabian leopard in Dhofar. The Harweeb registration of Arabian leopard is the last stage of scientific documentation of the species in Najd areas north of Jebel Qamar.

The project assumes significance in denoting the expansion of geographical area of the Arabian leopard and an indication of environmental balance and ecological variety. It also proves the success of environment conservation procedures undertaken by Oman, represented by the OCE. –ONA