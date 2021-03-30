Environment Authority reviews investment opportunities in nature reserves

Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) on Tuesday reviewed investment opportunities in nature reserves around the Sultanate.

A meeting held under the Environment Authority’s Chairman Dr Abdullah Ali al Amri discussed general principles for investment in nature reserves.

The meeting touched on ways of implementing sustainability based on social and economic pillars. Emphasis was laid on safeguarding biological and physiological diversity of the sanctuaries, encouraging specialized research, activating in-country economy, exchanging foreign-local investor benefits and considering the interests of other parties involved in operations and supply of products and services.

During the meeting, investment opportunities were reviewed in a number of nature reserves, including Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Natural Landscape Reserve, Al Saleel Nature Reserve and Khor Taqah Sanctuary.

The meeting saw the participation of Aseela Salim al Samsami, Investment Promotion Under-Secretary, Shaikh Abdullah Salim al Salmi, CEO of the Capital Market Authority, and Hashil Obaid al Mahrooqi, CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran). –ONA