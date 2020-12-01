Environment Authority, PDO hold joint meeting

Muscat: The Environment Authority and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) held a joint meeting on Tuesday in the presence of Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of Environment Authority and Raoul Restucci, Managing Director of PDO.

The meeting discussed the existing cooperation between the Environment Authority and PDO and identified the projects being implemented by the authority and the ways of redressing some environmental issues. The meeting shed light on the green award and the best environmental initiative for reducing plastic pollution and the national initiative for planting 10 million wild trees.

The meeting also reviewed research projects and studies in the field of reusing natural resources in a sustainable manner and the implementation stages of Lean methodology. — ONA