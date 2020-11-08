Environment Authority, OQ ink cooperation pact

MUSCAT, NOV 8 – As part of efforts to preserve Oman‘s environmental and natural resources, the Environment Authority and OQ, Oman’s global integrated energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for strategic partnership to support environmental and natural resources conservation projects in the Sultanate. The MoC was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, and Eng Musab bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi, Group CEO, OQ.

Commenting on this strategic collaboration, Dr Al Amri said, “This MoC aims to enhance the partnership between the public and private sectors to support the Sultanate’s environmental efforts and projects. It also provides a platform to share knowledge, exchange experiences and best practices between the two sides across different aspects.” “The Authority makes every effort to protect the environment and conserve its natural resources in order to have a clean sustainable nature,” Dr Al Amri adds.

Eng Musab stated, “The signing of such agreements falls within the scope of the social and environmental investment programmes of OQ that are based on implementing sustainable projects. Equally important, preserving the environment and natural resources are important areas for OQ through adopting regulations, practices and policies that are aimed at achieving sustainability of natural resources in the country.”

Related