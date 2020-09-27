Environment Authority meets

Muscat: The Environment Authority on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, during which issues related to environment conservation were discussed.

The Authority reviewed the replies of departments concerned on a draft decision on controlling the export of waste outside the Sultanate.

It also looked into exemptions for development and service projects, like electricity, phone and fibre optic lines, from a “requirements table governing permission levels for activities falling within protection zones of water supply wells”.

The meeting also discussed the role of the Environment Authority in protecting water resources from pollution, depletion and salinity in cooperation with the departments concerned.

In its discussion of applications that are filed to it for the setting up of infrastructure, development and service projects, the Environment Authority laid emphasis on precautionary measures to be undertaken by operating firms to prevent any possible leak of pollutants during drilling tasks. –ONA

