Local 

Environment Authority meets

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Environment Authority on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, during which issues related to environment conservation were discussed.

The Authority reviewed the replies of departments concerned on a draft decision on controlling the export of waste outside the Sultanate.

It also looked into exemptions for development and service projects, like electricity, phone and fibre optic lines, from a “requirements table governing permission levels for activities falling within protection zones of water supply wells”.

The meeting also discussed the role of the Environment Authority in protecting water resources from pollution, depletion and salinity in cooperation with the departments concerned.

In its discussion of applications that are filed to it for the setting up of infrastructure, development and service projects, the Environment Authority laid emphasis on precautionary measures to be undertaken by operating firms to prevent any possible leak of pollutants during drilling tasks. –ONA

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8053 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Zero-waste tour comes to Oman in November

Oman Observer Comments Off on Zero-waste tour comes to Oman in November

Oman Airports issues journey mapping instructions for travellers

Liju Cherian Comments Off on Oman Airports issues journey mapping instructions for travellers

OQIC, AFIC and NLGIC to become public shareholding companies

Oman Observer Comments Off on OQIC, AFIC and NLGIC to become public shareholding companies