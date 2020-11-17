Environment Authority carries out mangrove cultivation campaign

Al Musana: The Marine Environment Conservation Department, in coordination with the Environment Directorate in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, on Tuesday planted / 1,000 / mangrove seedlings in Khor Al Quraim in the Wilayat of Al Musana. The moves comes as part of the masterplan for the conservation, management and rehabilitation of mangrove habitats.

Badr Saif al Busaidi, a specialist in nature reserves, said that the cultivation project of mangrove forests began in 2001, when approximately 689,000 mangrove seedlings were planted in 32 sites. He added that this project is considered one of the most important projects undertaken by the Environment Authority to conserve and preserve natural resources.

The masterplan for the conservation, management and rehabilitation of mangrove habitats aims to expand areas of mangrove forests, increase the biological diversity of marine life, and rehabilitate mangrove forests in order to balance the ecosystems. –ONA