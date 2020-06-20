Entrepreneurial drive helped to ease COVID-19 impact

MUSCAT: As many as 442 research proposals, including 103 in clinical category and 339 non-clinical, have been received at Oman’s Research Council as part of the COVID-19 research programme.

This is revealed in a report by Azzan al Busaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Ithraa, Oman’s investment promotion and export development agency.

The research programme is set up with a scope of covering clinical and public health areas including telemedicine, therapeutics and diagnostics, as well as environmental impacts of the coronavirus.

“All funded projects are planned to be executed over the next three to 12 months, aiming to produce applied and practical results,” Al Busaidi said in the report presented on the virtual COVID-19 Action Platform of the World Economic Forum at the weekend.

He said that even as the coronavirus is taking its toll, thanks to strategies adopted under different programmes, the Sultanate’s response to the pandemic has been a success.

“Oman’s plans for a sustainable future have been put to the test by COVID-19, but its entrepreneurial drive has helped lessen the impact,” he said.

The chief of Oman’s inward investment and export development agency said that building on Vision 2020, and consolidating the gains of the last 25 years in Oman, Vision 2040 takes into account globalisation and ongoing developments in technology.

“Both strategies have had a strong focus on investment in infrastructure, telecommunications and the creation of a digitally literate, entrepreneurial society,” he said.

Elucidating the technology advancement in the country, Al Busaidi pointed out that in February, Oman’s Industrial Innovation Centre rallied innovative tech start-ups and SMEs to form a team that produced ventilators and used 3D printing to manufacture face masks – all now deployed across the country.

Oman Technology Fund (OTF) has allocated $2.6 million to support start-ups and develop ideas for short and long-term pandemic-related projects.

Based in the coastal town of Barka, one such start-up is Behar, which set up an app to help local fishermen overcome the challenge of closed markets and connect with customers.

Al Busaidi said that Ithraa will help promote OTF-funded start-ups and their products and services domestically and internationally.

Ithraa is providing access to these Omani companies and others through its recently launched Invest In Oman portal.

While various types of government support have been put in place for businesses struggling with the impacts of the virus, grassroots initiatives have also sprung up – initiatives like @COVID-19preneurs, created by Muscat-based film company Booma.

“Indeed, entrepreneurs in South Africa and Jordan have been inspired by the platform and worked with Booma to launch it in their own countries,” he said.