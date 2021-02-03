Ensuring quality of food in restaurants

840 restaurants have been evaluated

The Inspection and Food Control Department at the Muscat Municipality has started assessing the quality standards of restaurants, food suppliers and caterers to ensure health and safety measures in all the food outlets.

Accordingly, as many as 840 restaurants have been evaluated, while some more are in the pipeline, aiming at raising the level of food quality, services and ambiance offered by them.

“We are assessing the services provided by the food-service providers, mostly in Muscat Governorate. This will cover all restaurants, fast food joints, coffee shops and food suppliers to assess their quality of food, services and other associated requirements’’, a senior official at the Muscat Municipality told the Observer.

The food service providers are evaluated through a special evaluation form and the quality of food by using theoretical and practical measures by trained inspection officials.

“We have trained 710 food supervisors and workers intending to help them to achieve the desired results of the assessment drive.”

Regarding the municipality’s efforts to ensure food safety among restaurants and other food outlets in the country, the official said the Inspection and Food Control Department has established departments to make sure that health requirements at the restaurants were closely adhered to and the inspection teams have been provided with scientific and technical capabilities to implement their tasks assigned to them.

The assessment drive covers all wilayats to ensure that the approved health requirements are applied to make sure that food items are preserved in proper conditions. All employees should follow good health practises to ensure the safety and hygiene of food items which are being sold.

“We are conducting awareness campaigns related to public health and raising interest in health education besides participating in some food safety conferences, preparing brochures and publications on food safety, educating people on the prevention of contamination and spoilage.”

The central municipality laboratory regularly analyses samples of food which are withdrawn from the market.

For the imported food items which come through air, the health inspection officers at Muscat International Airport inspect the shipments and allow only after being assured that the food items are suitable for human consumption.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef