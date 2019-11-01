Ensure safety of free drinking water dispensers: MEDC

Muscat: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) has issued a statement on public water dispensers, which are wonderful community initiatives offering free drinking water to pedestrians on the streets, school students and also at public places.

MEDC said that it is issuing an alert as there have been some concerns on the safety of these water dispensers (water coolers) due to poor electrical connections, non-compliance with safety and quality standards, and due to periodical maintenance.

The company urged all those involved in the charity work of providing drinking water to ensure all safety precautions are in place.

MEDC said the safety measures to be followed include that the water refrigerator is installed by a licensed electrician, electrical materials used are of high quality and there is regular maintenance and inspection of the water coolers.