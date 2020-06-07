Ensure safety of all domestic tourists, hotel guests: Govt

Muscat: Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday that it is closely working with the tourism and hospitality sectors to ensure the safety of all local tourists, both citizens, and residents when roaming in Oman.

Extensive measures for Covid-19 within hotel establishments will include high-level training of all operational staff in virus protection measures to control the safety of all upon entry to the facility.

All hotel guests will be provided with masks and disinfectants upon arrival, and their luggage will be carefully sterilized.

Hotels have been requested to have a safe distance between vacant rooms to reduce the gatherings of the guests. As for restaurants, food and beverages will not be allowed in them, but these services will be provided by room service through specific menus.

Accessibility of hotel leisure facilities will be limited. Entry to the onsite gym will be granted, providing numbers are reduced, and equipment is sanitized after use. The use of common swimming pools will not be permitted until further notice.

Some highlights:

Personal protection kits for all workers and guests in hotel establishments and diners.

Achieving a balance between the wheel of normalcy and the continuation of precautionary measures.

Establishments shall adhere to the procedures mentioned continuously in coordination with the competent bodies.

Reducing and controlling the number of entrances.

Providing face masks at the main entrance and the necessity of everyone’s commitment to wearing it immediately upon entering the facility.

Providing hand sanitizers in a visible place near the main entrance permanently and available for use

Upon entering the facility and before leaving it.

Provide a thermometer (digital) to check the temperature of all employees and guests before entering the facility.

Sterilization of the baggage of guests upon arrival and departure from the hotel.

Sterilization of luggage carts before and in use.

Restrictions are only available for persons with disabilities, with the use of tablets

Wearing and changing gags and gloves, after each room visit service.

Used seat covers for single-use vehicles.

Use sterile wipes to clean the steering wheel and handles that come into contact.