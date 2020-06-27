Enough stock of foodstuff in Dhofar: Government

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has affirmed that foodstuff and various consumer commodities are available in all the commercial centres and outlets in Dhofar Governorate. The ministry confirmed that, in cooperation with the relevant government departments and private sector institutions, it is monitoring the markets to ensure the availability of commodities at stable prices.

In coordination with the government departments, all trade firms operating in freight transportation will be allowed to enter the governorate in accordance to the regulations and safety guidelines set by the authorities. As per the guidelines, only the truck driver will be allowed to enter the governorate but should remain on the truck while it offloads. Without contacting other people, the driver should leave the governorate within 24 hours and is required to fully observe the precautionary measures set by the relevant authorities to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamal bin Abdullah al Hianai, Director-General of Commerce and Industry in Dhofar Governorate said a meeting was held with the directors of commerce and industry in the wilayats of Thamrait, Al Mazyouna regarding the prior coordination with the commercial companies of foodstuff and consumables, fuel and oil marketing companies and the commercial banks. He added that the companies and market operators are fully committed to the precautionary measures which include wearing masks and gloves and using disinfectants and sanitizers.

While confirming that the ministry of commerce and industry represented by its directorates and departments continuously carries inspections on the markets to ensure abidance by the safety requirements, Al Hinai urged the consumers to shop for necessities though the Shop from Home initiative launched by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Al Rafd Fund and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada).—ONA